Astral Poly Technik Q4 PAT seen up 31.5% YoY to Rs. 50.5 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Building Products sector. The brokerage house expects Astral Poly Technik to report net profit at Rs. 50.5 crore up 31.5% year-on-year (down 22.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 610.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 100.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.