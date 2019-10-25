Astral Poly Tec Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 544.60 crore, up 24.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.60 crore in September 2019 up 24.44% from Rs. 437.64 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.70 crore in September 2019 up 110.57% from Rs. 33.10 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.50 crore in September 2019 up 37.66% from Rs. 74.46 crore in September 2018.

Astral Poly Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2018.

Astral Poly Tec shares closed at 1,134.40 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 61.33% over the last 12 months.