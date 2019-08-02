Astral Poly Tec Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 472.50 crore, up 37.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 472.50 crore in June 2019 up 37.24% from Rs. 344.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.10 crore in June 2019 up 38.17% from Rs. 24.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.10 crore in June 2019 up 28.37% from Rs. 61.62 crore in June 2018.

Astral Poly Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2018.

Astral Poly Tec shares closed at 1,233.75 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.46% over the last 12 months.