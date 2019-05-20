Astral Poly Tec Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 774.70 crore, up 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 774.70 crore in March 2019 up 19.07% from Rs. 650.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.16 crore in March 2019 down 4.24% from Rs. 64.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.79 crore in March 2019 up 1.83% from Rs. 120.58 crore in March 2018.

Astral Poly Tec EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.42 in March 2018.

Astral Poly Tec shares closed at 1,171.95 on May 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.83% returns over the last 6 months and 23.08% over the last 12 months.