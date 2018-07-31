Astral Poly Tec consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 477.01 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 477.01 650.60 407.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 477.01 650.60 407.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 320.92 384.33 322.79 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.80 4.48 5.23 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.26 30.57 -61.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.53 29.24 24.86 Depreciation 16.06 15.19 13.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 69.11 83.66 67.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.85 103.13 34.85 Other Income 3.88 2.26 2.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.73 105.39 37.67 Interest 11.66 9.07 4.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.07 96.32 32.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 54.07 96.32 32.77 Tax 15.68 29.97 7.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.39 66.35 25.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.39 66.35 25.40 Minority Interest -0.30 -- -0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.73 -1.03 -0.56 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.36 65.32 24.83 Equity Share Capital 11.98 11.98 11.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07 Diluted EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07 Diluted EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited