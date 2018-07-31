App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:18 PM IST

Astral Poly Tec consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 477.01 crore

Astral Poly Technik has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 477.01 crore and a net profit of Rs 37.36 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Astral Poly Technik has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 477.01 crore and a net profit of Rs 37.36 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 407.32 crore and net profit was Rs 24.83 crore.
Astral Poly Tec shares closed at 1,111.55 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 43.56% returns over the last 6 months and 77.93% over the last 12 months.
Astral Poly Technik
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 477.01 650.60 407.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 477.01 650.60 407.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 320.92 384.33 322.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.80 4.48 5.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.26 30.57 -61.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.53 29.24 24.86
Depreciation 16.06 15.19 13.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.11 83.66 67.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.85 103.13 34.85
Other Income 3.88 2.26 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.73 105.39 37.67
Interest 11.66 9.07 4.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.07 96.32 32.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.07 96.32 32.77
Tax 15.68 29.97 7.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.39 66.35 25.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.39 66.35 25.40
Minority Interest -0.30 -- -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.73 -1.03 -0.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.36 65.32 24.83
Equity Share Capital 11.98 11.98 11.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07
Diluted EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07
Diluted EPS 3.12 5.42 2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #Astral Poly Tec #Astral Poly Technik #Plastics #Results

