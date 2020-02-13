Astral Poly Tec Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 664.10 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.10 crore in December 2019 up 4.8% from Rs. 633.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.60 crore in December 2019 up 28.25% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.40 crore in December 2019 up 24.32% from Rs. 96.85 crore in December 2018.

Astral Poly Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.37 in December 2018.

Astral Poly Tec shares closed at 1,210.70 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.54% returns over the last 6 months and 31.60% over the last 12 months.