Astral Ltd Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 910.00 crore, up 60.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 910.00 crore in September 2021 up 60.49% from Rs. 567.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.90 crore in September 2021 up 75.34% from Rs. 66.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.20 crore in September 2021 up 52.01% from Rs. 119.20 crore in September 2020.

Astral Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2020.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 2,225.60 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.96% returns over the last 6 months and 142.49% over the last 12 months.