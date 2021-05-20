Astral Ltd Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 909.70 crore, up 79.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 909.70 crore in March 2021 up 79.89% from Rs. 505.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 140.30 crore in March 2021 up 257% from Rs. 39.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.80 crore in March 2021 up 125% from Rs. 96.80 crore in March 2020.

Astral Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2020.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 1,815.85 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.96% returns over the last 6 months and 197.76% over the last 12 months.