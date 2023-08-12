Astral Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,149.00 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,149.00 crore in June 2023 up 27.7% from Rs. 899.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in June 2023 up 63.29% from Rs. 73.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.70 crore in June 2023 up 44.08% from Rs. 138.60 crore in June 2022.

Astral Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2022.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 1,974.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.35% returns over the last 6 months and 33.02% over the last 12 months.