    Astral Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,149.00 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,149.00 crore in June 2023 up 27.7% from Rs. 899.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.20 crore in June 2023 up 63.29% from Rs. 73.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.70 crore in June 2023 up 44.08% from Rs. 138.60 crore in June 2022.

    Astral Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2022.

    Astral Ltd shares closed at 1,974.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.35% returns over the last 6 months and 33.02% over the last 12 months.

    Astral Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,149.001,360.90899.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,149.001,360.90899.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials783.00785.30599.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.0015.2026.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-75.9031.90-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.9064.8039.00
    Depreciation35.9035.6029.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.70168.00103.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.40260.10102.70
    Other Income13.408.606.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.80268.70108.90
    Interest3.701.5011.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax160.10267.2097.20
    Exceptional Items---3.30--
    P/L Before Tax160.10263.9097.20
    Tax40.9067.3024.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities119.20196.6073.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period119.20196.6073.00
    Equity Share Capital26.9026.9020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.447.323.63
    Diluted EPS4.447.323.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.447.323.63
    Diluted EPS4.447.323.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

