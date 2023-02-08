English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Astral Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,141.40 crore, up 33.19% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,141.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.19% from Rs. 857.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.40 crore in December 2022 down 8.24% from Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.10 crore in December 2022 up 2.87% from Rs. 174.10 crore in December 2021.

    Astral Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,141.401,041.80857.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,141.401,041.80857.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials726.80748.00584.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.5015.7020.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.90-34.80-43.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.2059.0031.90
    Depreciation34.9034.3026.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.20123.2093.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.9096.40143.20
    Other Income3.304.104.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.20100.50147.60
    Interest7.7012.400.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax136.5088.10147.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax136.5088.10147.10
    Tax35.1022.7036.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.4065.40110.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.4065.40110.50
    Equity Share Capital20.1020.1020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.033.255.50
    Diluted EPS5.033.255.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.033.255.50
    Diluted EPS5.033.255.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited