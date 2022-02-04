Astral Ltd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 857.00 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 857.00 crore in December 2021 up 23.65% from Rs. 693.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2021 up 6.25% from Rs. 104.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.10 crore in December 2021 up 6.81% from Rs. 163.00 crore in December 2020.

Astral Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.90 in December 2020.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 2,184.25 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.65% returns over the last 6 months and 49.76% over the last 12 months.