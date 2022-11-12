Astral Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,171.60 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,171.60 crore in September 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 1,154.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.40 crore in September 2022 down 50.14% from Rs. 141.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.50 crore in September 2022 down 28.25% from Rs. 219.50 crore in September 2021.

Astral Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.03 in September 2021.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 2,064.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.24% over the last 12 months.