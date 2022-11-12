 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astral Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,171.60 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,171.60 crore in September 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 1,154.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.40 crore in September 2022 down 50.14% from Rs. 141.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.50 crore in September 2022 down 28.25% from Rs. 219.50 crore in September 2021.

Astral Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.03 in September 2021.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 2,064.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.24% over the last 12 months.

Astral Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,171.60 1,212.90 1,154.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,171.60 1,212.90 1,154.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 810.00 865.00 752.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.80 9.90 8.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.10 -39.80 9.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.20 76.80 61.50
Depreciation 44.80 43.30 31.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.70 129.30 110.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.20 128.40 180.10
Other Income 13.50 11.40 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.70 139.80 188.10
Interest 14.00 14.40 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.70 125.40 187.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.70 125.40 187.00
Tax 24.10 31.60 43.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.60 93.80 143.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.40 2.30 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.00 96.10 143.30
Minority Interest -4.60 -7.20 -2.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 70.40 88.90 141.20
Equity Share Capital 20.10 20.10 20.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 4.42 7.03
Diluted EPS 3.50 4.42 7.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 4.42 7.03
Diluted EPS 3.50 4.42 7.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:00 pm
