    Astral Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,171.60 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,171.60 crore in September 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 1,154.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.40 crore in September 2022 down 50.14% from Rs. 141.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.50 crore in September 2022 down 28.25% from Rs. 219.50 crore in September 2021.

    Astral Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.03 in September 2021.

    Astral Ltd shares closed at 2,064.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.24% over the last 12 months.

    Astral Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,171.601,212.901,154.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,171.601,212.901,154.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials810.00865.00752.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.809.908.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.10-39.809.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.2076.8061.50
    Depreciation44.8043.3031.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.70129.30110.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.20128.40180.10
    Other Income13.5011.408.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.70139.80188.10
    Interest14.0014.401.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.70125.40187.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax98.70125.40187.00
    Tax24.1031.6043.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.6093.80143.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.402.30--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.0096.10143.30
    Minority Interest-4.60-7.20-2.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.4088.90141.20
    Equity Share Capital20.1020.1020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.504.427.03
    Diluted EPS3.504.427.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.504.427.03
    Diluted EPS3.504.427.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:00 pm