    Astral Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,506.20 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,506.20 crore in March 2023 up 8.31% from Rs. 1,390.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.70 crore in March 2023 up 45.47% from Rs. 141.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 315.50 crore in March 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 233.20 crore in March 2022.

    Astral Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 7.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.04 in March 2022.

    Astral Ltd shares closed at 1,573.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.31% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.

    Astral Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,506.201,267.801,390.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,506.201,267.801,390.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials869.00818.20935.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.2019.509.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.9016.107.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.2080.1064.10
    Depreciation44.5045.5032.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses183.00147.50156.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax264.40140.90184.00
    Other Income6.60-2.0016.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax271.00138.90200.40
    Interest3.309.405.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax267.70129.50195.20
    Exceptional Items-1.80----
    P/L Before Tax265.90129.50195.20
    Tax65.4034.6049.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities200.5094.90146.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items7.200.30--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.7095.20146.00
    Minority Interest-0.50-2.20-2.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.50---1.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates205.7093.00141.40
    Equity Share Capital26.9020.1020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.664.627.04
    Diluted EPS7.664.627.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.664.627.04
    Diluted EPS7.664.627.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
