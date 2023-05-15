Astral Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,506.20 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,506.20 crore in March 2023 up 8.31% from Rs. 1,390.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 205.70 crore in March 2023 up 45.47% from Rs. 141.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 315.50 crore in March 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 233.20 crore in March 2022.

Astral Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 7.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.04 in March 2022.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 1,573.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.31% returns over the last 6 months and 22.49% over the last 12 months.