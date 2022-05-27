 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astral Ltd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,390.60 crore, up 23.3% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,390.60 crore in March 2022 up 23.3% from Rs. 1,127.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.40 crore in March 2022 down 19.01% from Rs. 174.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.20 crore in March 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 259.60 crore in March 2021.

Astral Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.69 in March 2021.

Astral Ltd shares closed at 1,662.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -12.39% over the last 12 months.

Astral Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,390.60 1,098.90 1,127.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,390.60 1,098.90 1,127.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 935.50 776.30 647.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.90 7.90 5.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.70 -62.20 33.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.10 61.60 47.50
Depreciation 32.80 32.10 29.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.60 117.70 138.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.00 165.50 225.40
Other Income 16.40 6.20 5.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.40 171.70 230.40
Interest 5.20 2.00 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 195.20 169.70 229.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 195.20 169.70 229.20
Tax 49.20 41.80 52.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.00 127.90 176.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.00 127.90 176.50
Minority Interest -2.70 -0.60 -1.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.90 -- -0.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 141.40 127.30 174.60
Equity Share Capital 20.10 20.10 20.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.04 6.34 8.69
Diluted EPS 7.04 6.34 8.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.04 6.34 8.69
Diluted EPS 7.04 6.34 8.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
