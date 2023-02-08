 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astral Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,267.80 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,267.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 1,098.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.00 crore in December 2022 down 26.94% from Rs. 127.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.40 crore in December 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 203.80 crore in December 2021.

Astral Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,267.80 1,171.60 1,098.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,267.80 1,171.60 1,098.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 818.20 810.00 776.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.50 15.80 7.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.10 -8.10 -62.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.10 76.20 61.60
Depreciation 45.50 44.80 32.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.50 133.70 117.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.90 99.20 165.50
Other Income -2.00 13.50 6.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.90 112.70 171.70
Interest 9.40 14.00 2.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 129.50 98.70 169.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 129.50 98.70 169.70
Tax 34.60 24.10 41.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.90 74.60 127.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.30 0.40 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.20 75.00 127.90
Minority Interest -2.20 -4.60 -0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 93.00 70.40 127.30
Equity Share Capital 20.10 20.10 20.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 3.50 6.34
Diluted EPS 4.62 3.50 6.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.62 3.50 6.34
Diluted EPS 4.62 3.50 6.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
