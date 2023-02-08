Astral Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,267.80 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,267.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 1,098.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.00 crore in December 2022 down 26.94% from Rs. 127.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.40 crore in December 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 203.80 crore in December 2021.