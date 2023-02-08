English
    Astral Ltd Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,267.80 crore, up 15.37% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astral Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,267.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.37% from Rs. 1,098.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.00 crore in December 2022 down 26.94% from Rs. 127.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.40 crore in December 2022 down 9.52% from Rs. 203.80 crore in December 2021.

    Astral Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,267.801,171.601,098.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,267.801,171.601,098.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials818.20810.00776.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.5015.807.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.10-8.10-62.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.1076.2061.60
    Depreciation45.5044.8032.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses147.50133.70117.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.9099.20165.50
    Other Income-2.0013.506.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.90112.70171.70
    Interest9.4014.002.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.5098.70169.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax129.5098.70169.70
    Tax34.6024.1041.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.9074.60127.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.300.40--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.2075.00127.90
    Minority Interest-2.20-4.60-0.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.0070.40127.30
    Equity Share Capital20.1020.1020.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.623.506.34
    Diluted EPS4.623.506.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.623.506.34
    Diluted EPS4.623.506.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
