Astra Microwave Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore, down 18.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore in September 2018 down 18.56% from Rs. 54.56 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2018 down 144.94% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2018 down 97.18% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2017.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 78.20 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.79% returns over the last 6 months and -37.36% over the last 12 months.