Astra Microwave Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore, down 18.56% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.43 crore in September 2018 down 18.56% from Rs. 54.56 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in September 2018 down 144.94% from Rs. 10.32 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2018 down 97.18% from Rs. 23.02 crore in September 2017.
Astra Microwave shares closed at 78.20 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.79% returns over the last 6 months and -37.36% over the last 12 months.
|Astra Microwave Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.43
|53.60
|54.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.43
|53.60
|54.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.28
|25.32
|26.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.58
|-1.94
|-16.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.78
|14.69
|13.91
|Depreciation
|7.05
|6.89
|6.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.55
|9.20
|7.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.65
|-0.56
|15.69
|Other Income
|6.25
|13.16
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.40
|12.60
|16.70
|Interest
|2.14
|2.15
|3.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.54
|10.45
|13.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.54
|10.45
|13.44
|Tax
|-3.90
|2.46
|3.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.64
|7.99
|10.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.64
|7.99
|10.32
|Equity Share Capital
|17.32
|17.32
|17.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.92
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.92
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|0.92
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|0.92
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited