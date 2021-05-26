Astra Microwave Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore, up 38.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore in March 2021 up 38.01% from Rs. 172.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.30 crore in March 2021 up 132.91% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2021 up 124.72% from Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2020.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 133.30 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and 101.82% over the last 12 months.