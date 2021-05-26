MARKET NEWS

Astra Microwave Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore, up 38.01% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore in March 2021 up 38.01% from Rs. 172.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.30 crore in March 2021 up 132.91% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2021 up 124.72% from Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2020.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 133.30 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and 101.82% over the last 12 months.

Astra Microwave Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations238.13148.96172.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations238.13148.96172.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials145.76142.61140.09
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.00-37.40-20.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.0015.4620.45
Depreciation5.835.806.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.9312.9417.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.619.569.31
Other Income6.841.406.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4410.9615.90
Interest11.474.652.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.986.3112.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.986.3112.96
Tax7.680.722.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.305.5910.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.305.5910.86
Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.920.651.25
Diluted EPS2.920.651.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.920.651.25
Diluted EPS2.920.651.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Astra Microwave #Astra Microwave Products #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
May 26, 2021 08:33 pm

