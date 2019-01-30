Astra Microwave Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 74.89 crore, down 13.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.89 crore in December 2018 down 13.2% from Rs. 86.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 88.84% from Rs. 16.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.71 crore in December 2018 down 67.08% from Rs. 35.57 crore in December 2017.

Astra Microwave EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2017.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 80.35 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.51% returns over the last 6 months and -31.65% over the last 12 months.