Astra Microwave Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.86 crore, up 63.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.86 crore in September 2021 up 63.99% from Rs. 109.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021 up 148.96% from Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in September 2021 up 692.93% from Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2020.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2020.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 273.00 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.56% returns over the last 6 months and 150.11% over the last 12 months.