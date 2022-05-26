 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astra Microwave Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.44 crore, down 4.76% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.44 crore in March 2022 down 4.76% from Rs. 251.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022 down 59.67% from Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2022 down 49.25% from Rs. 54.19 crore in March 2021.

Astra Microwave EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2021.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 219.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 64.97% over the last 12 months.

Astra Microwave Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.44 202.36 251.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.44 202.36 251.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 106.67 197.27 141.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 65.08 -56.76 30.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.26 20.12 23.51
Depreciation 6.20 5.93 5.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.78 15.78 7.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.46 20.02 42.42
Other Income 1.84 1.08 5.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.30 21.10 48.23
Interest 4.58 5.52 12.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.72 15.59 36.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.72 15.59 36.04
Tax 4.68 4.26 8.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.05 11.32 27.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.05 11.32 27.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.15 0.09 -0.75
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.90 11.42 27.03
Equity Share Capital 17.32 17.32 17.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 1.32 3.12
Diluted EPS 1.26 1.32 3.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 1.32 3.12
Diluted EPS 1.26 1.32 3.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 10:44 am
