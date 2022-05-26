Astra Microwave Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.44 crore, down 4.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.44 crore in March 2022 down 4.76% from Rs. 251.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2022 down 59.67% from Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.50 crore in March 2022 down 49.25% from Rs. 54.19 crore in March 2021.

Astra Microwave EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2021.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 219.90 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 64.97% over the last 12 months.