Astra Microwave Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 251.40 crore, up 44.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.40 crore in March 2021 up 44.04% from Rs. 174.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2021 up 163.35% from Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.19 crore in March 2021 up 154.17% from Rs. 21.32 crore in March 2020.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2020.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 133.30 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and 101.82% over the last 12 months.