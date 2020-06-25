Astra Microwave Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.53 crore, up 48.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.53 crore in March 2020 up 48.23% from Rs. 117.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2020 up 29.27% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in March 2020 down 8.54% from Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2019.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2019.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 96.85 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.69% returns over the last 6 months and 12.09% over the last 12 months.