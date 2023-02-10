 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Astra Microwave Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.30 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 202.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.68 crore in December 2022 up 142.48% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.57 crore in December 2022 up 94.49% from Rs. 27.03 crore in December 2021.

Astra Microwave Products
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.30 174.69 202.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.30 174.69 202.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.64 123.49 197.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.95 -19.06 -56.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.46 20.23 20.12
Depreciation 6.03 5.85 5.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.23 10.71 15.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.90 33.47 20.02
Other Income 1.64 2.07 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.54 35.54 21.10
Interest 8.24 6.98 5.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.30 28.56 15.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.30 28.56 15.59
Tax 10.49 7.55 4.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.80 21.01 11.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.80 21.01 11.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 -0.48 0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.68 20.52 11.42
Equity Share Capital 17.32 17.32 17.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 2.37 1.32
Diluted EPS 3.20 2.37 1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 2.37 1.32
Diluted EPS 3.20 2.37 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
