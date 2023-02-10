Astra Microwave Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.30 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 220.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.87% from Rs. 202.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.68 crore in December 2022 up 142.48% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.57 crore in December 2022 up 94.49% from Rs. 27.03 crore in December 2021.