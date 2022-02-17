Astra Microwave Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 202.36 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.36 crore in December 2021 up 11.92% from Rs. 180.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2021 up 10.93% from Rs. 10.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.03 crore in December 2021 up 10.33% from Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2020.

Astra Microwave EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2020.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 207.70 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.14% returns over the last 6 months and 75.50% over the last 12 months.