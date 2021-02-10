Astra Microwave Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 180.81 crore, up 20.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.81 crore in December 2020 up 20.01% from Rs. 150.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.29 crore in December 2020 down 54.48% from Rs. 22.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in December 2020 down 39.89% from Rs. 40.76 crore in December 2019.

Astra Microwave EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2019.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 119.35 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 21.72% over the last 12 months.