you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM net profit jumps 44% to Rs 18 crore; Alisha Moopen to be Dy MD

Revenue from operations rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 2029 crore in Q1FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aster DM Healthcare, the multi-speciality hospital chain reported a 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 18 crore in Q1FY20.

The healthcare provider posted a Rs 12 crore net profit during the same period of the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose 14 percent YoY to Rs 2,029 crore in Q1FY20.

Around 82 percent of Aster's revenues come from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, of which UAE accounts for lion share. The rest comes from hospitals in India.

Aster has 909 operational beds in GCC and 2,461 operational beds in India as of June 30.

The total bed capacity is 4,794, spread across 25 hospitals in GCC and India, in addition, Aster has 115 clinics and over 231 pharmacies.

The average length of stay, a measure of the hospital's ability to efficiently monetise assets stood at 2.9 days. The average occupancy rate declined to 56 percent, compared to 58 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year. The average revenue per occupied bed rose 7 percent YoY to Rs 61,600.

"The first two quarters of the financial year are always slow because of the holiday season in the GCC," said Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster.

"However, when compared to the corresponding quarter last year, our growth has been strong. Our hospitals business continues to grow and is very robust. We expect double-digit growth in our hospitals business in the coming year," Moopen said.

Moopen said the clinics and pharmacies continue to perform well.

"We are well on track with our growth plans, having announced a new 230+ bedded Aster RV hospital in Bengaluru this quarter. All hospitals that have been completed in the previous year are ramping up well and can be expected to achieve breakeven soon,” Moopen added.

Alisha Moopen elevated as Deputy Managing Director

Aster also said it had appointed Alisha Moopen as Deputy Managing Director of the company. Alisha Moopen is the daughter of Azad Moopen.

"The appointment is a part of our long-term strategy to create a sustainable business that is well-equipped to meet the needs of the market and the people," Moopen said.

"Having seen Aster DM Healthcare being built brick-by-brick over the last three decades, Alisha has been ingrained with the values and purpose of the organisation, he added.

Alisha Moopen is a chartered accountant with over seven years of experience working with leading financial organisations in the UK and the US before she joined the family healthcare business.

Alisha Moopen will work closely with Azad Moopen, and would be leading the growth strategy for the company, Aster said in a statement.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 09:21 pm

