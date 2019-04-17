App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM Healthcare Q4 PAT may dip 6.7% YoY to Rs. 177.4 cr: Kotak

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Health Care Services sector. The brokerage house expects Aster DM Healthcare to report net profit at Rs. 177.4 crore down 6.7% year-on-year (up 76.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,156.9 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 27.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 335.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 17, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #health care services #Kotak #Result Poll

