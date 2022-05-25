 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aster DM Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.79 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.79 crore in March 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 234.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.87 crore in March 2022 up 541.5% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.54 crore in March 2022 up 466% from Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2021.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2021.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 171.85 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 15.68% over the last 12 months.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 290.79 295.02 234.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 290.79 295.02 234.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 64.68 68.10 50.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.39 -1.85 2.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.87 44.08 37.45
Depreciation 24.47 24.75 22.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.85 135.63 132.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.53 24.31 -10.99
Other Income 54.54 6.88 6.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.07 31.19 -4.60
Interest 11.42 11.85 8.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.65 19.34 -13.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.65 19.34 -13.50
Tax -0.22 -- 0.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.87 19.34 -14.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.87 19.34 -14.24
Equity Share Capital 497.22 497.17 497.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 0.39 -0.29
Diluted EPS 1.26 0.39 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.26 0.39 -0.29
Diluted EPS 1.26 0.39 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aster DM Health #Aster DM Healthcare Ltd #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.