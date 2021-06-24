Aster DM Health Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 234.43 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.43 crore in March 2021 up 21.41% from Rs. 193.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2021 down 7220% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2021 down 46.32% from Rs. 32.43 crore in March 2020.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 158.00 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 26.05% over the last 12 months.