Aster DM Health Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 234.43 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 234.43 crore in March 2021 up 21.41% from Rs. 193.09 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2021 down 7220% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2021 down 46.32% from Rs. 32.43 crore in March 2020.
Aster DM Health shares closed at 158.00 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 26.05% over the last 12 months.
|Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|234.43
|215.84
|193.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|234.43
|215.84
|193.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|50.45
|55.36
|50.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.53
|1.31
|-4.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.45
|39.52
|30.94
|Depreciation
|22.01
|25.41
|22.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.98
|97.60
|100.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.99
|-3.36
|-6.48
|Other Income
|6.39
|5.88
|16.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.60
|2.52
|10.16
|Interest
|8.90
|10.04
|9.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.50
|-7.52
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.50
|-7.52
|0.33
|Tax
|0.74
|--
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.24
|-7.52
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.24
|-7.52
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|497.04
|499.52
|499.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.15
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.15
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.15
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.15
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited