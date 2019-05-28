Aster DM Health Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 167.96 crore, up 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.96 crore in March 2019 up 25.26% from Rs. 134.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.12 crore in March 2019 up 415.16% from Rs. 23.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.80 crore in March 2019 up 1841.42% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2018.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2018.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 155.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.53% returns over the last 6 months and -13.66% over the last 12 months.