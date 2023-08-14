English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aster DM Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 457.23 crore, up 39.54% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 457.23 crore in June 2023 up 39.54% from Rs. 327.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.82 crore in June 2023 up 76.77% from Rs. 29.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.51 crore in June 2023 up 45.78% from Rs. 64.83 crore in June 2022.

    Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

    Aster DM Health shares closed at 308.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.50% returns over the last 6 months and 51.51% over the last 12 months.

    Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.23429.46327.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations457.23429.46327.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods101.6287.3775.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.791.23-3.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.3361.7750.92
    Depreciation26.0529.0623.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.05193.63149.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.9756.4031.78
    Other Income11.4912.239.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.4668.6340.86
    Interest15.6414.5810.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8254.0529.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.8254.0529.88
    Tax--2.18--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.8251.8729.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.8251.8729.88
    Equity Share Capital499.52499.52497.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.040.60
    Diluted EPS1.061.040.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.040.60
    Diluted EPS1.06--0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aster DM Health #Aster DM Healthcare Ltd #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!