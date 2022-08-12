Aster DM Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore, up 29.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore in June 2022 up 29.97% from Rs. 252.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.88 crore in June 2022 up 502.7% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.83 crore in June 2022 up 133.79% from Rs. 27.73 crore in June 2021.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 236.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.48% returns over the last 6 months and 50.84% over the last 12 months.