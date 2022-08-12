English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aster DM Health Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore, up 29.97% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.68 crore in June 2022 up 29.97% from Rs. 252.12 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.88 crore in June 2022 up 502.7% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.83 crore in June 2022 up 133.79% from Rs. 27.73 crore in June 2021.

    Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

    Close

    Aster DM Health shares closed at 236.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.48% returns over the last 6 months and 50.84% over the last 12 months.

    Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.68290.79252.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.68290.79252.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods75.4164.6880.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.401.39-9.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.9239.8743.38
    Depreciation23.9724.4724.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses149.00140.85116.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7819.53-4.32
    Other Income9.0854.547.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.8674.073.08
    Interest10.9811.4210.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.8862.65-7.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.8862.65-7.42
    Tax---0.22--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.8862.87-7.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.8862.87-7.42
    Equity Share Capital497.27497.22497.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.601.26-0.15
    Diluted EPS0.601.26-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.601.26-0.15
    Diluted EPS0.601.26-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aster DM Health #Aster DM Healthcare Ltd #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.