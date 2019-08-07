Aster DM Health Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 169.05 crore, up 26.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.05 crore in June 2019 up 26.34% from Rs. 133.81 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.86 crore in June 2019 down 33.49% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2019 up 119.26% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2018.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 121.20 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.36% returns over the last 6 months and -29.06% over the last 12 months.