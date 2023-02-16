Aster DM Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 295.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.58 crore in December 2022 up 78.8% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.33 crore in December 2022 up 45.39% from Rs. 55.94 crore in December 2021.