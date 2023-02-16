 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aster DM Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 295.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.58 crore in December 2022 up 78.8% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.33 crore in December 2022 up 45.39% from Rs. 55.94 crore in December 2021.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.64 377.96 295.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 398.64 377.96 295.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 90.11 83.74 68.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.25 -4.23 -1.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.71 55.19 44.08
Depreciation 25.71 25.28 24.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 179.43 166.72 135.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.93 51.26 24.31
Other Income 10.69 17.77 6.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.62 69.03 31.19
Interest 14.18 12.07 11.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.44 56.96 19.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.44 56.96 19.34
Tax 6.86 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.58 56.96 19.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.58 56.96 19.34
Equity Share Capital 499.52 497.28 497.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 1.15 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.69 1.14 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 1.15 0.39
Diluted EPS 0.69 1.14 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
