Aster DM Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 295.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.58 crore in December 2022 up 78.8% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.33 crore in December 2022 up 45.39% from Rs. 55.94 crore in December 2021.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 214.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.21% over the last 12 months.