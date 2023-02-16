English
    Aster DM Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore, up 35.12% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.64 crore in December 2022 up 35.12% from Rs. 295.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.58 crore in December 2022 up 78.8% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.33 crore in December 2022 up 45.39% from Rs. 55.94 crore in December 2021.

    Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

    Aster DM Health shares closed at 214.70 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.21% over the last 12 months.

    Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.64377.96295.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations398.64377.96295.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods90.1183.7468.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.25-4.23-1.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.7155.1944.08
    Depreciation25.7125.2824.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179.43166.72135.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9351.2624.31
    Other Income10.6917.776.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.6269.0331.19
    Interest14.1812.0711.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.4456.9619.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.4456.9619.34
    Tax6.86----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.5856.9619.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.5856.9619.34
    Equity Share Capital499.52497.28497.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.150.39
    Diluted EPS0.691.140.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.150.39
    Diluted EPS0.691.140.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

