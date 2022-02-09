Aster DM Health Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.02 crore, up 36.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.02 crore in December 2021 up 36.68% from Rs. 215.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021 up 357.18% from Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.94 crore in December 2021 up 100.29% from Rs. 27.93 crore in December 2020.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 184.40 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.76% returns over the last 6 months and 16.82% over the last 12 months.