Aster DM Health Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 215.84 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.84 crore in December 2020 up 9.19% from Rs. 197.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.52 crore in December 2020 down 109.21% from Rs. 81.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.93 crore in December 2020 down 75.87% from Rs. 115.75 crore in December 2019.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 154.60 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.