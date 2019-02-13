Aster DM Health Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 154.68 crore, up 14.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 154.68 crore in December 2018 up 14.84% from Rs. 134.69 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2018 up 87.51% from Rs. 22.50 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2018 up 144.12% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2017.
Aster DM Health shares closed at 155.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and -14.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|154.68
|138.33
|134.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|154.68
|138.33
|134.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.11
|33.01
|34.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.98
|0.83
|0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.07
|28.62
|28.06
|Depreciation
|16.40
|16.30
|17.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.72
|71.03
|67.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.60
|-11.46
|-13.51
|Other Income
|3.80
|5.12
|2.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-6.34
|-10.84
|Interest
|3.01
|2.75
|11.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.81
|-9.09
|-22.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.81
|-10.61
|-22.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.81
|-10.61
|-22.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.81
|-10.61
|-22.50
|Equity Share Capital
|505.23
|505.23
|505.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.21
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.21
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.21
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.21
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited