Aster DM Health Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 154.68 crore, up 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.68 crore in December 2018 up 14.84% from Rs. 134.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2018 up 87.51% from Rs. 22.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2018 up 144.12% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2017.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 155.20 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.91% returns over the last 6 months and -14.51% over the last 12 months.