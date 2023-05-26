Aster DM Health Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,262.32 crore, up 19.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,262.32 crore in March 2023 up 19.6% from Rs. 2,727.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.77 crore in March 2023 down 24.53% from Rs. 226.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 519.62 crore in March 2023 up 7.25% from Rs. 484.51 crore in March 2022.

Aster DM Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2022.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 278.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.87% over the last 12 months.