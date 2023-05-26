English
    Aster DM Health Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,262.32 crore, up 19.6% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,262.32 crore in March 2023 up 19.6% from Rs. 2,727.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.77 crore in March 2023 down 24.53% from Rs. 226.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 519.62 crore in March 2023 up 7.25% from Rs. 484.51 crore in March 2022.

    Aster DM Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2022.

    Aster DM Health shares closed at 278.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.87% returns over the last 6 months and 54.87% over the last 12 months.

    Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,262.323,192.142,727.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,262.323,192.142,727.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods962.691,017.52758.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.86-63.26-55.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost987.561,042.99872.30
    Depreciation218.60197.51170.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses842.34746.22689.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.99251.16292.16
    Other Income14.038.5321.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax301.02259.69314.14
    Interest95.9787.2462.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax205.05172.45251.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax205.05172.45251.90
    Tax23.1914.414.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities181.86158.04247.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period181.86158.04247.71
    Minority Interest-11.82-19.64-19.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.730.99-2.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates170.77139.39226.27
    Equity Share Capital499.52499.52497.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.432.804.55
    Diluted EPS3.432.804.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.432.804.55
    Diluted EPS3.432.804.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

