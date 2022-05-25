Aster DM Health Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,727.79 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,727.79 crore in March 2022 up 14.09% from Rs. 2,390.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.27 crore in March 2022 up 114.7% from Rs. 105.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.51 crore in March 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 350.89 crore in March 2021.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 171.85 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and 15.68% over the last 12 months.