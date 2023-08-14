English
    Aster DM Health Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.37 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,215.37 crore in June 2023 up 20.78% from Rs. 2,662.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2023 down 92.85% from Rs. 68.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.91 crore in June 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 329.37 crore in June 2022.

    Aster DM Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2022.

    Aster DM Health shares closed at 308.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.50% returns over the last 6 months and 51.51% over the last 12 months.

    Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,215.373,262.322,662.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,215.373,262.322,662.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,075.65962.69917.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-110.16-35.86-105.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,090.80987.56939.41
    Depreciation217.46218.60174.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses771.37842.34618.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.25286.99117.14
    Other Income9.2014.0337.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.45301.02154.41
    Interest98.8995.9768.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.56205.0585.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.56205.0585.61
    Tax53.4023.195.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.16181.8680.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.16181.8680.16
    Minority Interest-14.95-11.82-11.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.310.73-0.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.90170.7768.54
    Equity Share Capital499.52499.52497.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.103.431.38
    Diluted EPS0.103.431.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.103.431.38
    Diluted EPS0.103.431.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

