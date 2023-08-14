Aster DM Health Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,215.37 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,215.37 crore in June 2023 up 20.78% from Rs. 2,662.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2023 down 92.85% from Rs. 68.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.91 crore in June 2023 up 20.51% from Rs. 329.37 crore in June 2022.

Aster DM Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2022.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 308.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.50% returns over the last 6 months and 51.51% over the last 12 months.