Aster DM Health Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,662.12 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,662.12 crore in June 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 2,371.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.54 crore in June 2022 up 54.13% from Rs. 44.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 329.37 crore in June 2022 up 14.01% from Rs. 288.89 crore in June 2021.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2021.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 236.60 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.48% returns over the last 6 months and 50.84% over the last 12 months.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,662.12 2,727.79 2,371.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,662.12 2,727.79 2,371.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 917.75 758.75 804.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -105.84 -55.35 -90.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 939.41 872.30 757.08
Depreciation 174.96 170.37 152.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 618.70 689.56 619.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.14 292.16 127.87
Other Income 37.27 21.98 8.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.41 314.14 135.91
Interest 68.80 62.24 66.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.61 251.90 69.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.61 251.90 69.45
Tax 5.45 4.19 10.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.16 247.71 58.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.16 247.71 58.56
Minority Interest -11.23 -19.36 -15.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.39 -2.08 1.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.54 226.27 44.47
Equity Share Capital 497.27 497.22 497.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 4.55 0.89
Diluted EPS 1.38 4.55 0.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.38 4.55 0.89
Diluted EPS 1.38 4.55 0.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
