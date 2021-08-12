Aster DM Health Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,371.59 crore, up 34.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,371.59 crore in June 2021 up 34.7% from Rs. 1,760.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.47 crore in June 2021 up 153.62% from Rs. 82.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.89 crore in June 2021 up 93.56% from Rs. 149.25 crore in June 2020.

Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2020.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 156.85 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.59% returns over the last 6 months and 15.46% over the last 12 months.