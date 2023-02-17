 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aster DM Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,192.14 crore, up 20.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,192.14 crore in December 2022 up 20.48% from Rs. 2,649.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.39 crore in December 2022 down 6.03% from Rs. 148.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 457.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 408.59 crore in December 2021.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,192.14 2,816.30 2,649.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,192.14 2,816.30 2,649.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,017.52 913.79 768.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.26 -74.97 -22.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,042.99 995.26 832.80
Depreciation 197.51 189.37 160.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 746.22 663.31 673.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.16 129.54 236.18
Other Income 8.53 18.42 11.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 259.69 147.96 247.71
Interest 87.24 77.21 66.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 172.45 70.75 180.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 172.45 70.75 180.78
Tax 14.41 16.54 13.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 158.04 54.21 167.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 158.04 54.21 167.64
Minority Interest -19.64 -7.89 -19.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.99 -0.11 0.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 139.39 46.21 148.34
Equity Share Capital 499.52 497.28 497.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 0.93 2.98
Diluted EPS 2.80 0.93 2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.80 1.09 2.98
Diluted EPS 2.80 0.93 2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited