Aster DM Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,192.14 crore, up 20.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,192.14 crore in December 2022 up 20.48% from Rs. 2,649.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.39 crore in December 2022 down 6.03% from Rs. 148.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 457.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 408.59 crore in December 2021.