Aster DM Health Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,192.14 crore, up 20.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,192.14 crore in December 2022 up 20.48% from Rs. 2,649.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.39 crore in December 2022 down 6.03% from Rs. 148.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 457.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.9% from Rs. 408.59 crore in December 2021.

Aster DM Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2021.

Aster DM Health shares closed at 223.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.90% returns over the last 6 months and 21.36% over the last 12 months.