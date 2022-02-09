MARKET NEWS

    Aster DM Health Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,649.56 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,649.56 crore in December 2021 up 17.3% from Rs. 2,258.87 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.34 crore in December 2021 up 60.51% from Rs. 92.42 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 408.59 crore in December 2021 up 22.47% from Rs. 333.63 crore in December 2020.

    Aster DM Health EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2020.

    Aster DM Health shares closed at 184.40 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.76% returns over the last 6 months and 16.82% over the last 12 months.

    Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,649.562,504.342,258.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,649.562,504.342,258.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods768.51736.21726.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.54-7.92-43.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost832.80802.28714.24
    Depreciation160.88156.35157.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses673.73630.96534.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax236.18186.46170.61
    Other Income11.539.115.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.71195.57176.31
    Interest66.9361.3962.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax180.78134.18114.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax180.78134.18114.21
    Tax13.147.587.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities167.64126.60106.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period167.64126.60106.43
    Minority Interest-19.86-20.71-15.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.561.021.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates148.34106.9192.42
    Equity Share Capital497.17497.16499.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.151.86
    Diluted EPS2.982.151.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.982.151.86
    Diluted EPS2.982.151.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 9, 2022 10:55 am
